South Africa probes deaths of seven women found in Kempton Park
Ramaphosa said the authorities must leave no stone unturned as they work to establish what happened to the women and bring those responsible to justice.
Ramaphosa said the authorities must leave no stone unturned as they work to establish what happened to the women and bring those responsible to justice.
Speaking in Johannesburg during the Pan-African Parliament session on Monday, Ramaphosa said issues such as poverty, conflict, poor governance and lack of opportunities must be addressed to reduce forced migration.
Speaking at a briefing on Sunday, Mmamoloko Kubayi called for South Africans to reject vigilantism and let the government handle illegal immigration through the proper channels.
The country has not had a top envoy in the US since Ebrahim Rasool was expelled last year after he accused President Donald Trump of trying to "project white victimhood as a dog whistle".
South Africa has held firm support for Palestinians throughout the war between Hamas and Israel, and Ramaphosa said the journey taken by the passengers still raises questions.
The G20, created in 1999 following the Asian financial crisis, serves as an informal platform for countries representing most of the world’s economic output. Because it is not bound by a legal charter, there is no official mechanism to remove a member.
Trump had already paused the US Refugee Admissions Programme in January, saying the freeze was necessary to protect American communities and ensure national security. This new ceiling plunges below the previous low of 15,000 set during his first term in 2020.
Trump showed a video depicting hate speech and alleged genocide against white farmers.