Sports

After Real Madrid were thrashed 5-2 by rivals Atletico Madrid in a derby on Saturday, Hansi Flick's side had the chance to claim pole position above Xabi Alonso's side. Alvaro Odriozola gave Real Sociedad the lead against the run of play in the first half but Jules Kounde headed the Spanish champions level. Yamal, who missed the last four games with a groin injury, created the winner for Robert Lewandowski just moments after coming on as a second-half substitute.