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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Real Madrid FC

La Liga: Yamal shines as Barcelona rise in Spain following Real derby loss
Sports

La Liga: Yamal shines as Barcelona rise in Spain following Real derby loss

After Real Madrid were thrashed 5-2 by rivals Atletico Madrid in a derby on Saturday, Hansi Flick's side had the chance to claim pole position above Xabi Alonso's side. Alvaro Odriozola gave Real Sociedad the lead against the run of play in the first half but Jules Kounde headed the Spanish champions level. Yamal, who missed the last four games with a groin injury, created the winner for Robert Lewandowski just moments after coming on as a second-half substitute.

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Hamstring injury derails Alexander Arnold
Sports

Hamstring injury derails Alexander Arnold

The former Liverpool star lasted just four minutes of Tuesday night's 2-1 victory over the French side as the record 15-time champions opened their continental campaign with a hard-fought victory.

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