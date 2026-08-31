CS Miano denies viral ‘goons attack’ claim
The claims emerged after a video showing unknown individuals attacking passengers inside a vehicle went viral on social media.
The claims emerged after a video showing unknown individuals attacking passengers inside a vehicle went viral on social media.
Kenya tourism, wildlife conservation, human-wildlife conflict, compensation, National Assembly, petitions committee, parliament, wild animal attacks, Kajiado County, Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama, Rebecca Miano
A government report shows visitor numbers reached 7.9 million, with growth outpacing global averages. Ministry officials say improved marketing, connectivity, and policy support have boosted confidence in Kenya as a leading travel destination.
Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, who spoke after welcoming the visitors, said the arrival reflects the strong growth of Kenya’s cruise tourism sector and the success of ongoing efforts to diversify the country’s tourism offerings beyond its globally renowned wildlife safaris.
The updated regulations, the first in 18 years, aim to boost financial sustainability, enhance visitor experience, and protect Kenya’s wildlife heritage.
Miano said that domestic tourism also grew by 12%, recording about 5.1 million bed nights, excluding unlicensed establishments such as Airbnbs.
Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, announced that the move aims to encourage citizens to reconnect with nature while highlighting the importance of conservation.
Miano explained the urgency of reforms aimed at tackling long-standing bottlenecks in the sector
Miano said the government is actively promoting rafting and other outdoor adventure activities as part of a broader strategy to diversify Kenya's tourism portfolio.
Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano emphasized the untapped potential within Kenya’s agricultural landscapes.
The payments, which cover claims dating back to 2014 and up to October 2020, are part of a broader effort by the government to settle long-standing compensation arrears related to human fatalities caused by wildlife.
The dispute stems from a directive by Mbadi asking the Tourism department to ring-fence the funds through the Tourism Promotion Fund (TPF), even though the Bomas facility falls under a different ministry.
The approved budget includes Sh11.805 billion for day-to-day expenses and Sh1.364 billion for development projects.
The President emphasized efforts to streamline compensation processes to restore dignity and deliver justice to communities on the frontline of conservation efforts.
To ensure an easier access to the park, Miano also advised visitors to purchase their tickets in advance via the eCitizen platform.
Taita Taveta, known for its rich biodiversity, continues to suffer the most from escalating human-wildlife conflict.
KWS called on individuals impacted by wildlife-related incidents to follow up on their claims and receive what they are entitled to under the national program.
700 beneficiaries receiving a total of Sh70 million after more than a decade of waiting.
JKIA continued to serve the largest share, handling 1.6 million visitors in 2024.
This marks a significant step in addressing the increasing number of cases involving damage from wildlife.