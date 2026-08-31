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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Rebecca Miano

Kenya Tourism earnings hit Sh0.5 trillion in 2025
News

Kenya Tourism earnings hit Sh0.5 trillion in 2025

A government report shows visitor numbers reached 7.9 million, with growth outpacing global averages. Ministry officials say improved marketing, connectivity, and policy support have boosted confidence in Kenya as a leading travel destination.

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Kenya welcomes Azamara Journey as cruise tourism gains momentum
News

Kenya welcomes Azamara Journey as cruise tourism gains momentum

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, who spoke after welcoming the visitors, said the arrival reflects the strong growth of Kenya’s cruise tourism sector and the success of ongoing efforts to diversify the country’s tourism offerings beyond its globally renowned wildlife safaris.

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