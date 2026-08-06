Politics
DP Kindiki extends hand of reconciliation to Mt Kenya leaders
The Deputy President also reached out to politicians who feel left out in other political camps, urging them to join hands with him instead of remaining on the sidelines.
The Deputy President also reached out to politicians who feel left out in other political camps, urging them to join hands with him instead of remaining on the sidelines.
The cabinet had been operating from Port Sudan after being forced to relocate when the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized most of Khartoum at the start of the conflict.