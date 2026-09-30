Dangote Lamu refinery to expand regional fuel options, Abiy says
The refinery is designed to handle up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day and is expected to be completed in 2030.
The refinery is designed to handle up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day and is expected to be completed in 2030.
The facility will be built on land within the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor and is planned to process crude from Kenya's Lokichar fields, other African producers and international sources. Its location next to Lamu Port is intended to allow the movement of crude and petroleum products by sea while supporting a wider logistics and industrial hub
President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu tomorrow, September 30, 2026 with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.
President William Ruto announced the policy while speaking in Samburu during the Thanksgiving ceremony for Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Lenasalon, saying Kenya would establish refineries for gold, lithium, coltan, rare earths and other minerals.