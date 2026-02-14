KNEC flags 5,743 late KCSE registration requests after deadline
The Kenya National Examinations Council confirmed it received 5,743 requests from both public and private institutions once the portal was shut.
The Kenya National Examinations Council confirmed it received 5,743 requests from both public and private institutions once the portal was shut.
The exercise will cover the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment, the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment, and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.
The first step is reserving a party name and slogan, which comes with a 90-day reservation period. These are carefully checked to ensure they are not offensive or misleading to the public.
Figures released by the party show that 139 aspirants are aiming for the 47 governor seats, while 240 hopefuls have expressed interest in the 47 Senate positions. A further 274 party members are seeking nomination for the Women Representative seats across the counties.
The commission also called on the public to avoid circulating misinformation on social media that could affect the registration process. The current Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which resumed on September 29, 2025, deliberately excludes the 24 electoral areas holding by-elections to maintain the focus on the integrity of the registration.
Data from the Commission shows that Nairobi County led in new voter registrations with 4,804, followed by Mombasa at 1,379, Kiambu 1,203, Machakos 923, and Kakamega 608. Other counties making significant contributions included Murang’a (588), Siaya (564), Busia (427), and Laikipia (165).
IEBC will be resuming its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) from Monday, September 29, 2025.
The training is designed to ensure that every eligible Kenyan, especially those who have recently turned 18 or who have yet to register, can exercise their right to vote.
According to the Bill, only seed varieties that are proven to be climate-resilient and those intended for fast response to environmental stress will be eligible for this fast-track certification.
If passed, it will allow these schools,most of which operate in slums and marginalised areas, to be registered, regulated and funded by the government.