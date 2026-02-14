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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

registration

IEBC warns against double voter registration ahead of November by-elections
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IEBC warns against double voter registration ahead of November by-elections

The commission also called on the public to avoid circulating misinformation on social media that could affect the registration process. The current Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which resumed on September 29, 2025, deliberately excludes the 24 electoral areas holding by-elections to maintain the focus on the integrity of the registration.

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