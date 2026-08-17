Business
KRA: File tax returns by August 20
The reminder covers several categories of tax obligations affecting businesses, landlords and individuals engaged in taxable activities
The reminder covers several categories of tax obligations affecting businesses, landlords and individuals engaged in taxable activities
Parliament described the reports as false and misleading, insisting the Bill has no clauses related to land ownership or land rent. It also denied claims that a separate law on freehold land conversion had been passed or signed.