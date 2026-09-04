Rift Valley
Four children rescued in Kajiado as suspected trafficker arrested
The circumstances in which the minors were found have also raised concerns that they could have experienced other forms of abuse
The circumstances in which the minors were found have also raised concerns that they could have experienced other forms of abuse
Unal Ustel, the north’s Turkish Cypriot prime minister, told Turkish state broadcaster TRT that 237 people have so far been rescued. A search is underway for another 22 people, officials said.
Largo was located after a resident heard her calling for help from under the rubble and alerted emergency workers. A small camera was then used to confirm her position and guide the rescue effort.