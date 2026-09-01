Global Affairs
Ex-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step down as MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Starmer’s decision comes after he stepped down as prime minister earlier in the summer. Andy Burnham subsequently replaced him as prime minister.
Starmer’s decision comes after he stepped down as prime minister earlier in the summer. Andy Burnham subsequently replaced him as prime minister.
The IEBC noted that it will, in due course, announce an interim replacement who will assume the role of Acting CEO and Commission Secretary to ensure continuity at the Secretariat.
In a letter dated September 19, 2025, and addressed to KANU Secretary General George Gewa Wainaina, Okango confirmed his departure from both the party position and membership.