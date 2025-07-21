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Maraga says Kenyans have raised over Sh500,000 for his 2027 presidential bid
Maraga says he is determined to overhaul Kenya’s political system, particularly the high-cost barrier that locks out potential leaders without deep pockets.
Maraga says he is determined to overhaul Kenya’s political system, particularly the high-cost barrier that locks out potential leaders without deep pockets.
In a ruling delivered by Justice Lawrence Mugambi, the petition filed by Margaret Toili, Eddah Marete, and Agnes Ndonji was forwarded to the Chief Justice for the empanelment of a bench.