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Petition calls for pension review and merge of civi service schemes
Another issue raised in the petition concerns the payment of benefits to dependants following the death of a pensioner.
Another issue raised in the petition concerns the payment of benefits to dependants following the death of a pensioner.
Lawyer Ruth Wanyonyi, representing Wanyonyi Muhia Advocates, said the firm had handled five cases for the retirees, including at the Retirement Benefits Appeals Tribunal, High Court, and Supreme Court.
The Treasury’s failure to fully fund pension obligations comes as it faces mounting pressure to clear a Sh57.24 billion pension bill in June alone.