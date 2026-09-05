Education and Career
Lecturers turn to Court of Appeal over new retirement rules
Under the PSC circular issued on March 2, 2026 and later amended on April 28, professors are required to retire at 70 years, down from the previous age of 74.
Under the PSC circular issued on March 2, 2026 and later amended on April 28, professors are required to retire at 70 years, down from the previous age of 74.
Petitioner Charles Chege Gitau had challenged the regulations that require employees to retire at 60 years or 65 for persons with disabilities.