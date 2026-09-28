Controller of Budget: Nakuru collects more revenue, spends less on development
The county had an approved supplementary budget of Sh25.65 billion, including Sh8.83 billion for development and Sh16.81 billion for recurrent programmes.
The county had an approved supplementary budget of Sh25.65 billion, including Sh8.83 billion for development and Sh16.81 billion for recurrent programmes.
Speaking during the Nairobi Business Forum on Thursday, Sakaja said the reform was introduced to address a system in which businesses had to deal with different county departments and obtain several certificates before operating
The Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations told Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii that Eldoret City cannot rely on limited revenue streams to fund its expanding responsibilities. Senators also raised concerns about the ethnic diversity of the city workforce and asked for clearer plans to improve collections and board composi
The authority attributed the growth to increased contributions from various import categories, alongside efforts to improve compliance and facilitate the movement of cargo through the country’s ports and border points
Nairobi City County Revenue Authority warned that failure to clear the arrears could attract enforcement measures allowed under the National Rating Act 2024. These include attachment and auction of property, listing with credit reference bureaus and any other lawful recovery action.
According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, auditors established that 506 facilities were operating without valid licences inside protected forests. They include 303 schools, 102 churches, 34 dispensaries and health centres, 24 government agencies and 39 telecommunication masts.
Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma appeared before a Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee to respond to Auditor-General audit queries, including an apparent revenue-record discrepancy, omitted liabilities and governance concerns at the Meru County Revenue Board.
KRA also surpassed its customs revenue target after collecting Sh988.8 billion against a target of Sh980.8 billion, achieving a performance rate of 100.8 per cent. Domestic revenue reached Sh1.851 trillion, equivalent to 93 per cent of the target for the financial year.
Reports by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu and the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), seen by the Nation, show that private financial technology firms are making millions of shillings through contracts to automate county revenue collection.
The three-phase smart meters are commonly used by customers with heavy electricity needs, including factories, commercial premises and large housing projects.
In total, nine counties surpassed the 75 per cent mark of their annual targets. Twenty-four counties achieved between 50 and 74 per cent, while 14 counties remained below 49 per cent.
A total of 122 MPs supported the Bill while 40 voted against it, with no abstentions recorded.
National Treasury says Finance Bill 2026 will amend the Tax Procedures Act so collection for Commissioner-favourable judgments only stops with a stay order. Business leaders and tax experts warn it may pressure firms during ongoing tax appeals and tribunal processes.
Data from the Public Debt Management Office shows that Kenya’s total public debt stands at about Sh12.32 trillion, with the debt-to-GDP ratio at 65.7 per cent.
The record-breaking collection surpassed the monthly target of Sh81.3 billion by Sh3.8 billion, translating to a performance rate of 104.7 percent and marking an impressive 18.8 percent year-on-year growth compared to the same period last yea
Automation of collection systems and better infrastructure also boosted results. Counties that achieved progress were encouraged to set higher targets for the current financial year.
The Bill proposes wide-ranging tax changes meant to tighten compliance and boost revenue collection, as explained by the National Treasury.