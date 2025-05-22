Global Affairs
South Sudan’s Kiir elevates Bol Mel amid tensions over succession
Bol Mel’s promotion comes during a period of political uncertainty and growing speculation about who will succeed Kiir, who is 73.
Bol Mel’s promotion comes during a period of political uncertainty and growing speculation about who will succeed Kiir, who is 73.
MSF teams have seen entire villages forced to flee, with hospitals, health centres, and community facilities deserted.
Reath Muoch Tang, an opposition lawmaker and senior figure in Machar's party, said the government's classification of several Nuer counties as hostile was a dangerous move.
The political turmoil deepened earlier this month when Machar’s SPLM-IO party began to show signs of division.
South Sudan conceded to Washington's demands on Tuesday, permitting the man to enter the country.