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Livestock owners put on alert as El Niño threat grows
The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has warned that the expected return of El Niño could affect millions of people who rely on livestock for food and income if preparations are delayed.
The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has warned that the expected return of El Niño could affect millions of people who rely on livestock for food and income if preparations are delayed.
Heavy rains create favorable breeding conditions for RVF-carrying mosquitoes, with recent weather patterns amplifying the potential for disease spread among livestock and human populations.