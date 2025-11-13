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NPS assures Kenyans of security ahead of by-elections after Gachagua’s claim
In a statement issued on Thursday, the NPS said it has developed a comprehensive and multifaceted security plan to ensure safety before, during, and after the polls.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the NPS said it has developed a comprehensive and multifaceted security plan to ensure safety before, during, and after the polls.
According to the leaders, the unity drive is being shaped by growing public demand for a cohesive opposition capable of challenging the Kenya Kwanza administration.