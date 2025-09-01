Global Affairs
Egypt detains teen TikTok stars in social media crackdown
Police have confirmed multiple arrests, while prosecutors say at least 10 cases are under investigation for alleged unlawful financial gains.
Police have confirmed multiple arrests, while prosecutors say at least 10 cases are under investigation for alleged unlawful financial gains.
Eric Mukoya and Innovation Foundation for Democracy director Achille Mbembe raised concern over what they described as a widespread collapse in public faith in democratic governance.