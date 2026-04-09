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Ruto directs removal of encroaching wall at State House Nairobi
The affected section lies along the Kirichwa Kubwa River, where the boundary wall extends into restricted land.
The affected section lies along the Kirichwa Kubwa River, where the boundary wall extends into restricted land.
The Ministry of Lands will demarcate riparian reserves along Nairobi, Ngong and Mathare rivers from December 12, 2025, requiring nearby landowners to submit ownership documents within 14 days for verification.