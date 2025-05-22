Sports
Kevin Wangaya calls out FKF after U-20 AFCON exit
Despite the team's group-stage elimination, Wangaya's individual performance was exceptional.
Despite the team's group-stage elimination, Wangaya's individual performance was exceptional.
Despite some last-minute pressure, the Kenyans failed to get an equaliser.
The evening kick off will be a stiff examination for Salim Babu's charges, who will take on perennial competitors Morocco
Head coach Salim Babu believes that his side has what it takes to make an impression at the tournament.