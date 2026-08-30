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NPS denies Nalitex link to procurement of new uniform
The NPS said the new uniforms are being manufactured by Bedi Investments Limited, which was awarded the contract after a procurement process involving four Kenyan textile manufacturers.
The NPS said the new uniforms are being manufactured by Bedi Investments Limited, which was awarded the contract after a procurement process involving four Kenyan textile manufacturers.
Privatization efforts have faced legal and political challenges over the years, but Parliament has now approved the sale of 65% of Kenya Pipeline Company, with the government retaining 35% ownership.