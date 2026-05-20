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Finance Bill, 2026 offers no relief to struggling Kenyans, tax expert say
The proposed Finance Bill,2026 is set to introduce several tax adjustments aimed at widening revenue collection without introducing major new taxes.
The proposed Finance Bill,2026 is set to introduce several tax adjustments aimed at widening revenue collection without introducing major new taxes.
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro proposes a four to six-month fuel relief package to cut 8% VAT on petroleum, reduce the Road Maintenance Levy, and inject Sh5 billion from the Fuel Stabilisation Fund to subsidise diesel prices.
Counties with the highest allocations include Nakuru, which received Sh183 million.
Mbadi criticised Nyoro’s remarks as misleading and accused him of spreading misinformation about an alleged plan to raise the levy by another Sh5.