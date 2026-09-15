Senator Kibwana unanimously elected Senate transport committee chair
Hamida's election comes after Oketch moved to the position of Deputy Minority Whip, taking over the office previously held by former ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.
Hamida's election comes after Oketch moved to the position of Deputy Minority Whip, taking over the office previously held by former ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.
Mong’are attributed the disparities to policies adopted after independence, particularly Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965 on African Socialism and its Application to Planning in Kenya
Speaking at Queen of All Saints Catholic Gaichanjiru Parish in Murang’a County on Sunday during centenary celebrations for St. Raphael Hospital, Kindiki said national unity and peaceful coexistence are not negotiable.
The county expects to finance the budget through Sh23.47 billion from the equitable share and grants, Sh20.86 billion generated from its own revenue, Sh3.2 billion from the Health Facilities Improvement Fund and liquor licensing, and Sh1.7 billion from projected cash balances.
For a full trip along the corridor, drivers are expected to pay between Sh1,300 and Sh1,400, depending on final operational adjustments that will be set before the highway becomes fully active.