News
Isiolo Speaker Roba remains in custody as court delays plea
Rob faces charges of obstruction and misuse of county vehicles.
Rob faces charges of obstruction and misuse of county vehicles.
Mandera Senator Ali Roba voiced his concerns over the recurring attacks
Former DP Gachagua had alleged that during his visit to Mandera, President Ruto held undisclosed meetings with unidentified individuals
The Senate team dropped its proposed allocation from Sh465 billion to Sh435 billion as the mediation committee held its first meeting to resolve the stalemate over the Division of Revenue Bill, 2025.