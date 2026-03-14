Bobi Wine leaves Uganda after nearly two months in hiding
According to the opposition leader, the decision to go into hiding came after what he described as security operations aimed at him and members of his political camp.
According to the opposition leader, the decision to go into hiding came after what he described as security operations aimed at him and members of his political camp.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Wine said the officers were paraded before the Police Court and dismissed from the Uganda Police Force with disgrace for assisting him in allegedly escaping from his residence during a period of heightened security operations.
The society rejected the militarization of civilian spaces and warned against the use of national security as a justification for violence against unarmed civilians.
The timeline for announcing results is guided by Uganda’s 1995 constitution. Article 103(7) states that the Electoral Commission must determine, publish, and declare the presidential election results in writing under its seal within 48 hours of polling.
Uganda’s Electoral Commission condemned violence at Robert Kyagulanyi’s Gulu rally, ordered a police investigation, and urged all political actors and security agencies to uphold peaceful, lawful campaigns nationwide.
Wine confirmed his plans to contest the presidency in the upcoming election set for January.