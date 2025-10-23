Sports
Transfer fever: United, Chelsea and City locked in Anderson chase
The 22-year-old England international has emerged as one of the most coveted young playmakers in England.
The 22-year-old England international has emerged as one of the most coveted young playmakers in England.
The 36-year-old Barcelona striker said his trust had been betrayed and he was very hurt by the way Probierz told him he was being replaced as team captain.
The 36-year-old has played 158 times for Poland, scoring 85 goals, but has been replaced as team captain by Piotr Zielinski.