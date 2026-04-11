Sports
England international accuses Saudi of trying to hand Ronaldo league title
Toney suggested that certain decisions may be favouring Cristiano Ronaldo, raising concerns that the title race could be influenced.
Toney suggested that certain decisions may be favouring Cristiano Ronaldo, raising concerns that the title race could be influenced.
The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward has bought his stake in Almeria, who are owned by a Saudi Arabian investment consortium led by Mohammed Al-Khereiji, through his recently formed CR7 Sports Investments company.