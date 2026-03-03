Sports
Relief for Onyango after tribunal stays ADAK suspension
With the SDT’s interim orders, the Harambee Stars right-back can now resume national team duties if called upon by the Bennie McCarthy-led technical bench.
With the SDT’s interim orders, the Harambee Stars right-back can now resume national team duties if called upon by the Bennie McCarthy-led technical bench.
In a statement published on Friday on ADAK’s website, the Harambee Stars player, who currently plays for Norwegian second-tier side Sogndal, is said to have failed to submit his whereabouts information by the required deadline; a filing failure.