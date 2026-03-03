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Rooney Onyango

Former K'ogalo ace, Onyango suspended by ADAK
Sports

Former K'ogalo ace, Onyango suspended by ADAK

In a statement published on Friday on ADAK’s website, the Harambee Stars player, who currently plays for Norwegian second-tier side Sogndal, is said to have failed to submit his whereabouts information by the required deadline; a filing failure.

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