Politics
Wajackoyah: I can work with Ruto, Matiang’i or Gachagua
Wajackoyah made it clear that he still intends to contest the presidency and wants voters to decide who should lead the country when they go to the ballot.
Wajackoyah made it clear that he still intends to contest the presidency and wants voters to decide who should lead the country when they go to the ballot.
His position introduces another variable into an opposition landscape in which several leaders are exploring ways of consolidating their support before 2027