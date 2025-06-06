Njeri, detained software developer: ‘This is just the beginning’
On May 30, Njeri was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations while running errands in South B.
On May 30, Njeri was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations while running errands in South B.
The software developer behind a public feedback platform on the 2025 Finance Bill was dragged into a whirlwind of fear, confusion, and public outcry.
Milimani Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo granted the bond on Monday following arguments from Njeri’s defence team, which called the charges unconstitutional and unclear.
Njeri, who was picked up by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, remains in custody without formal charges and has been denied bail.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Amnesty said Njeri was arrested ahead of the Madaraka Day weekend, denied legal representation, and forced to hand over her electronic devices and passwords.
Mutunga accused state authorities of disregarding the 2010 Constitution, alleging that their conduct amounts to its systematic overthrow.
The Society says Njeri was arrested on Friday afternoon and claims officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations denied her access to legal representation.