Rubio warns Europe of new era in geopolitics
Rubio will lead the US delegation at the first major global event since President Donald Trump threatened Danish sovereignty with a pledge to annex Greenland.
Rubio will lead the US delegation at the first major global event since President Donald Trump threatened Danish sovereignty with a pledge to annex Greenland.
Ukraine and its European allies had expressed concern over the leaked proposals, seen as favouring Russia and welcomed by Vladimir Putin as "the basis" for settlement. Zelensky had said Ukraine "might face a very difficult choice: either losing dignity, or risk losing a key partner".
Rubio, whose reported comments about the plan have thrown an extraordinary element of confusion into efforts to negotiate an end to the war, landed shortly before 9:30 am (0830 GMT), according to AFP journalists on site.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement on Sunday, November 16, 2025, announcing that the US intends to consider the group a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) from November 24.
Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem, Netanyahu declared that Israel’s leadership “will not have immunity wherever they are,” insisting that nations have the right to defend themselves even beyond their borders.
The trip is taking place after President Donald Trump rebuked Israel over the unprecedented attack against Hamas leaders meeting in Doha on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.
Visas will be revoked if there are indications of "overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety or engaging in any form of terrorist activity
According to the US State Department, the majority of those affected had been involved in crimes such as assault, burglary and driving under the influence