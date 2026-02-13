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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Rubio

US hails 'tremendous progress' at Ukraine peace talks
Global Affairs

US hails 'tremendous progress' at Ukraine peace talks

Ukraine and its European allies had expressed concern over the leaked proposals, seen as favouring Russia and welcomed by Vladimir Putin as "the basis" for settlement. Zelensky had said Ukraine "might face a very difficult choice: either losing dignity, or risk losing a key partner".

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Rubio lands in Geneva for talks on Ukraine plan
News

Rubio lands in Geneva for talks on Ukraine plan

Rubio, whose reported comments about the plan have thrown an extraordinary element of confusion into efforts to negotiate an end to the war, landed shortly before 9:30 am (0830 GMT), according to AFP journalists on site.

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