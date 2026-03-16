Entertainment
Oscars 2026: Full list of winners
Michael B Jordan earned Best Actor for his leading role, while director Ryan Coogler picked up his first Oscar for Original Screenplay.
Michael B Jordan earned Best Actor for his leading role, while director Ryan Coogler picked up his first Oscar for Original Screenplay.
This milestone makes Sinners the second-highest grossing film of the year in North America, overtaking Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World.
“This film was made for the big screen,” he noted. “For the sound, the color, the atmosphere. But most importantly—for the shared experience.”