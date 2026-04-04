Sports
Three Kenyan champions among eight set for Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally
The rally will feature 12 stages, covering a competitive distance of 201.85km and a total distance of 569.16km.
The rally will feature 12 stages, covering a competitive distance of 201.85km and a total distance of 569.16km.
Speaking during the closure of the rally in Naivasha on Sunday, Ruto praised corporate partners for stepping up to support the event and described it as a strong example of public–private partnership.