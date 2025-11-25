Business
Safaricom opens Sh15 billion Green Notes offer under new Sh40 billion MTN programme
The initial tranche is set at Sh15 billion, with a Sh5 billion greenshoe option to meet additional investor demand, the firm announced Tuesday.
The initial tranche is set at Sh15 billion, with a Sh5 billion greenshoe option to meet additional investor demand, the firm announced Tuesday.
CEO Peter Ndegwa said the company’s role is focused on creating a smooth digital registration and service experience for Kenyans.
This action follows the stations' continued airing of unauthorized betting ads, despite an earlier 30-day ban.
According to data from Safaricom, the total number of active Fuliza users reached 7.9 million.
The total payout includes a final dividend of 65 cents per ordinary share.