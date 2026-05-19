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LPG tanker overturns on Mombasa Road as police secure scene
Preliminary reports indicate that the lorry driver lost control of the tanker before it overturned and landed on its right side, leaving the vehicle resting across part of the road.
Preliminary reports indicate that the lorry driver lost control of the tanker before it overturned and landed on its right side, leaving the vehicle resting across part of the road.
Traffic enforcement teams have pledged to collaborate with Kiambu-based PSV saccos to ensure drivers follow the new limits and other traffic regulations. Officials stressed that consistent discipline among motorists is critical to preventing road accidents.
Among the key measures highlighted was the need for proper tyre maintenance. The company urged motorists to confirm that tyre tread depth is adequate and that tyres are well inflated to improve grip on slippery surfaces.