Global Affairs
Russia says it helped to repel Niger attempted coup
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
The junta also accused France of harbouring “neo-colonial ambitions, made evident by its active support for subversive networks and the terrorists who are plunging our country and the Sahel into mourning”.
According to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Conflicts to Watch in 2026 report, several ongoing and potential conflicts on the African continent remain significant sources of instability in the year ahead.