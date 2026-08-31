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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Sahel

Conflicts to watch in Africa in 2026
Global Affairs

Conflicts to watch in Africa in 2026

According to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Conflicts to Watch in 2026 report, several ongoing and potential conflicts on the African continent remain significant sources of instability in the year ahead.

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