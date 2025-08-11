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Samidoh rejects suicide theory in Jeff Mwathi inquest
Samidoh estimated Mwathi’s time of death to be between 5 and 6 am, with police officers arriving about an hour later.
Samidoh estimated Mwathi’s time of death to be between 5 and 6 am, with police officers arriving about an hour later.
Samidoh told the court that he first saw Mwathi’s body during the second postmortem, already dressed, and expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the initial autopsy.
The court set his bail at Sh200,000, offering temporary protection from arrest while the matter is under review.
According to a memo dated June 9, 2025, the officer was due to resume work on May 27 but has not reported back, and his whereabouts remain unknown.