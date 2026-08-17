Sports
Lionesses roar to history: Cameroon crush Malawi 3-0 to claim first WAFCON crown
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
. As a member of José Mourinho’s treble‑winning Inter Milan side in 2010, Mariga etched his name into Kenyan football history, a feat Victor says places his brother a notch above.
Njitap, who leads Cameroon’s players’ union, SYNAFOC, was reportedly involved in an altercation with the official inside the Indomitable Lions’ dressing room during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.