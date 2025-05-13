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Kenya, Dominican Republic partner on medical access for Haiti Mission
The MoU signed in Santo Domingo, will allow for medical evacuation, repatriation of injured personnel, and logistical access for Kenyan peacekeepers operating in Haiti.
The MoU signed in Santo Domingo, will allow for medical evacuation, repatriation of injured personnel, and logistical access for Kenyan peacekeepers operating in Haiti.
Initially believed to have survived, the beloved singer was later found lifeless beneath the collapsed roof—his final moments now etched in the memories of those who managed to escape.