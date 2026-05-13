Sports
After London, Sawe aims to defend his Berlin Marathon title in September
Sawe has confirmed that he will return to the BMW Berlin Marathon to defend the title he won last year September 21, clocking a world-leading time of 2:02:16.
Sawe has confirmed that he will return to the BMW Berlin Marathon to defend the title he won last year September 21, clocking a world-leading time of 2:02:16.
organizers of the London Marathon have now ordered Russia's Liliya Shobukhova to return the medal she won back in 2010, and pay back her prize money.
Sawe has now shattered the world record (previously 2:00:35), a record held by another Kenyan, Kelvin Kiptum since 2023 in the men's elite marathons
Sawe finished in 2hr 02min 16sec, 11 seconds slower than his personal best set in Valencia in 2024.