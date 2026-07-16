Sports
Argentina beat England to reach World Cup final
England will not play in the World Cup final after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals. Argentina advance to face Spain at MetLife Stadium.
England will not play in the World Cup final after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals. Argentina advance to face Spain at MetLife Stadium.
Spain made the brighter start and controlled possession for long spells of the first half. Their pressure paid off in the 30th minute when Fabian Ruiz broke the deadlock to give Luis de la Fuente's side a deserved lead.
Morocco, ranked seventh in the world, were expected to provide France with their toughest challenge so far, especially after their remarkable campaign.