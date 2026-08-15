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Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s wife, Gloria dies after heart attack
In a statement on Saturday, August 15 2026, Khalwale said Gloria died unexpectedly, leaving behind their eight children.
In a statement on Saturday, August 15 2026, Khalwale said Gloria died unexpectedly, leaving behind their eight children.
He said the country is shifting to a more open system that will make such deals accessible to the public.
While these measures were designed to bring positive reforms, they posed significant challenges for operators, particularly those who relied on carrying more than one person or heavy loads.