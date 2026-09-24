Politics
Orwoba: Why I still stand by Ruto’s 2022 election win
According to the former Senator, her view was also shaped by what she witnessed during the presidential petition, particularly when selected ballot boxes were opened and recounted.
According to the former Senator, her view was also shaped by what she witnessed during the presidential petition, particularly when selected ballot boxes were opened and recounted.
In a series of Facebook posts, Orwoba dismissed the actions against her as a distraction and suggested they were part of a larger political plan.
Orwoba’s statement focused on the plight of 89 job seekers who have been left in limbo for several months.
“You need to get enough people in a room and come up with creative solutions. This isn’t just a medical need, it’s about safety and dignity,” she said.