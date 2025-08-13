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US sets timeline to review Kenya’s NATO-ally status, cites terror links and China ties
The review will examine Kenya’s cooperation with the US in fighting extremism, maintaining security in Sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti
The review will examine Kenya’s cooperation with the US in fighting extremism, maintaining security in Sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti
The Trump administration had previously expressed concern over the Kenyan government's transparency and respect for civil liberties under President William Ruto’s leadership