We cannot fix Haiti while Kenya struggles- Senator Kajwang'
The debate comes days after a brutal daytime attack at Kwa Kamari Trading Centre in Tseikuru subcounty, where seven people were killed when heavily armed assailants struck without warning.
The debate comes days after a brutal daytime attack at Kwa Kamari Trading Centre in Tseikuru subcounty, where seven people were killed when heavily armed assailants struck without warning.
Senator Kajwang’ observed that there has been some progress in accountability within devolved units, pointing out that around 20 percent of county assemblies have received clean audit outcomes. He also said more assemblies are now adhering to legal timelines by reviewing Auditor General reports within the required 90 days, showing gradual improvement in compliance.
Senator Kajwang said the hearings are not intended to punish governors but to interrogate how public resources are used and to help counties improve financial management. He added that many of the audit concerns are systemic and can be addressed through cooperation between the two levels of government.
The County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) directed Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani to take administrative action against county officers who failed to submit critical documents to the Office of the Auditor-General during the 2024/25 audit cycle.