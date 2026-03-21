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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Senator Oburu

From left, nominated Senator MP Catherine Mumma, Turkana South MP John Ariko, Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, and Nyatike MP Tom Odege. Photo/David Bogonko Nyokang’i
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ODM MPs urge Oburu to end party spats ahead of 2027

The lawmakers said Oburu Oginga should convene party organs to address these conflicts and reassure the public of ODM’s stability. They added that internal disputes are costing the party ground in areas that were once strongholds, as rival political formations gain traction.

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ODM to map out 2027 election strategy by mid-2026, says Oburu Odinga
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ODM to map out 2027 election strategy by mid-2026, says Oburu Odinga

Oburu also called on supporters to back ODM leaders serving in government, noting that such support would boost the party’s bargaining power. Reaffirming his commitment to lead the party after Raila Odinga’s death, he said, “That responsibility has not defeated me. I am holding that mantle firmly,” and urged members to maintain unity and focus.

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