Ruto pledges Sh400 million for Kisumu Hospital upgrade
President Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure nationwide and called on the Kisumu County Government to join in supporting the project.
President Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure nationwide and called on the Kisumu County Government to join in supporting the project.
This week’s meeting will focus on reviewing the 10-Point Agenda Report, with participants expected to deliberate on the policy implications of the resolutions contained in the document. Other emerging national matters affecting parliamentary work will also feature on the agenda.
The three leaders met at the home of Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu as they joined her family in mourning the loss of her son.
Oburu confirmed that the family discussion would include Raila Odinga’s elder son, Raila Junior, and his sister Winnie, adding that the process is meant to promote understanding and care.
The lawmakers said Oburu Oginga should convene party organs to address these conflicts and reassure the public of ODM’s stability. They added that internal disputes are costing the party ground in areas that were once strongholds, as rival political formations gain traction.
Oburu also called on supporters to back ODM leaders serving in government, noting that such support would boost the party’s bargaining power. Reaffirming his commitment to lead the party after Raila Odinga’s death, he said, “That responsibility has not defeated me. I am holding that mantle firmly,” and urged members to maintain unity and focus.
She brushed off talk of factions within the party, saying ODM continues to be guided by collective leadership under Senator Oburu Odinga.
Dr. Oginga, the elder brother of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, assumes leadership at a crucial time as ODM begins a transition process following Raila’s death on Wednesday, October 16, 2025.