Politics
Kisumu East MP Shabir dismisses “One-Term” campaign against Ruto
President William Ruto has similarly criticized political slogans, describing them as distractions from substantive debates.
President William Ruto has similarly criticized political slogans, describing them as distractions from substantive debates.
The lawmaker criticised the country’s economic direction, saying Kenya is stuck due to short-sighted planning and an inability to fully utilise available resources.
Shabir admitted his conduct was inappropriate and expressed regret, saying his remarks were made in a moment of frustration and do not reflect his true views.