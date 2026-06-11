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Anti-Counterfeit Authority clarifies role after raid claim by Shiquo Hii Style
The agency emphasized that its mandate is not to interfere with lawful business activities but to combat the illegal trade in counterfeit products.
The agency emphasized that its mandate is not to interfere with lawful business activities but to combat the illegal trade in counterfeit products.
Shiquo Hii Style encouraged traders to shift focus towards genuine and locally produced goods, saying building original brands could strengthen both individual businesses and the wider economy.