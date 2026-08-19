Crime
14 arrested in Nakuru over alleged online bus ticket scam
The suspects were arrested by officers from the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) and Nakuru Police Station during a raid in Pangani area of Nakuru township.
The suspects were arrested by officers from the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) and Nakuru Police Station during a raid in Pangani area of Nakuru township.
These campaigns targeted users whose SIM cards had gone inactive due to reduced calls, data use, or mobile money transactions. Operators used rewards such as bonus airtime, discounted bundles, loyalty points, and personalised data offers to restore activity on the lines.
The Department of Refugee Services said refugees can now legally register SIM cards using their Refugee IDs, enabling access to services such as mobile money.