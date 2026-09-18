Sports
Kenya AirBadminton team makes strong start at Africa championships
On Friday, Kenya won four of seven matches in the men's doubles, mixed doubles and women's doubles categories.
On Friday, Kenya won four of seven matches in the men's doubles, mixed doubles and women's doubles categories.
The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) says veteran Radio Jambo sports presenter Paul Kimani Kaberia, popularly known as Diblo, died while receiving treatment at Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital after a short illness.
Speaking at the workshop venue, Dr. Martin Yauma, a prominent Kenyan sports scientist and leading expert in anti-doping, noted that the two-day engagement with members of the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) reflects a shared responsibility in safeguarding clean sport.