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Kenya’s ambassador to Slovenia Maurice Makoloo ends tour of duty
He described it as a privilege to serve as Kenya’s first Ambassador to Slovenia and to help lay the foundation for lasting friendship and cooperation.
He described it as a privilege to serve as Kenya’s first Ambassador to Slovenia and to help lay the foundation for lasting friendship and cooperation.
Musar said she was honoured to be invited to Kenya as her first stop in Africa since becoming president, and expressed deep admiration for Kenya’s leadership on global issues.